Emirates Airlines has announced plans to recruit fresh graduates from Nigeria and across the globe

The recruits from Nigeria and other countries will be trained for eight weeks at Emirates’ facility in Dubai

The application is open to fresh graduates with at least one year of experience in hospitality or customer service

Emirates Airlines has called on Nigerian graduates to apply for its new opening. The airline said this is in line with its plan to recruit an additional 5,000 cabin crew members for its new fleet of Airbus A350s in 2024.

In a statement, the airline said the opportunity is opened to fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their resumes but have at least one year experience in hospitality or customer service.

Such applicants, it stated, must also be keen to travel around the globe.

Recruitment exercise in 460 cities

The Punch reported that this year’s recruitment will witness open days and assessments in over 460 cities worldwide to reflect the span of the airline’s network as well as the diversity of its cabin crew team.

It stated:

“The new recruits will be a part of the world’s largest international airline and one of the most iconic brands, plus they will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business.”

“What’s more, they will travel the world across more than 140 cities in 76 countries and enjoy the entire gamut of benefits working as Emirates’ cabin crew.”

Eight weeks of training in Dubai

The airline also said all its cabin crew recruits would go through eight weeks of training at Emirates’ facility in Dubai.

“They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm under pressure, becoming bastions of hospitality and exceptional service, and ambassadors of an iconic brand”

Applications welcomed from Nigeria

Legit.ng understands that Emirates in late 2022 suspended flights to Nigeria citing an inability to repatriate funds from Africa's biggest economy.

Over 130 Nigerians were working for the airline before the suspension.

Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, in a recent report, said the airline plans to resume flight operations in and out of Nigeria.

The airline stated that applications will be received from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for available vacancies from all nationalities, including Nigerians.

Requirements:

The applicant will need to meet these requirements:

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

A natural team player with a personality that shines

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

How to apply

Interested participants are expected to apply using this link

