Nigeria is made up of several ethnic groups. These groups have different taboos. In these report, Legit.ng takes a look at some of these taboos that cut across majority of the groups in the country.

Here are taboos that cut across the country.

Some important taboos in Nigeria that everybody should know. Photo credit: Lagos Today.

In some Nigerian tribes, it is forbidden to kill a snake. It is forbidden in some parts Nigeria to kill one self. In some Nigerian cultures, it is a taboo for pregnant women, kings to go near corpses. In some parts of Nigeria, it is a taboo to sweep at night. In Nigeria, it is forbidden to give or receive anything with your left hand. Beating a male child is forbidden in some cultures because it will affect his manhood It is forbidden for women or strangers to come out at night during some festivals in some Nigerian tribes In some Nigerian tribes, it is a taboo to pound an empty mortal.

List of top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are known for

Meanwhile, Nigeria is one of the largest countries in Africa. As a result of this, needs big markets to cater for needs of her teeming population. In this report, Legit.ng brings you the top 10 famous markets in the country and what they are known for.

1. Onitsha market (Anambra)

Onitsha Market is one of the largest markets in Nigeria based on geographical size and volume of goods. It is based in the city of Onitsha, Onitsha north local government area, of Anambra state. Goods mainly old there are: Clothing and Textile, Fashion Items, Computers and Computer Accessories, Phones and Phone Accessories.

"I can only wear male clothes": Beautiful female regent stuns many with her do's and don'ts in viral video

In another report, a female regent in Nigeria has sent social media into a frenzy after she spelt out the do's and don'ts handed to her.

Regent Ibijoke Tabitha, a female traditional monarch explained that firstly it is a taboo for her to be seen in female attires like skirts and gowns.

It is expected of her to always be on male attires day in and day out. The lady who spoke in Yoruba added that it is also required of her never to open her hair or kneel before anyone, including her mother. Continuing, she said that it is a taboo for her to go near any man, saying this is because she is considered a man herself.

