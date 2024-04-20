President Bola Tinubu has confessed that Nigeria youths are resilient and innovative in their drive to make their marks in the global space

Tinubu, on Saturday, April 20, promised that his government will do its utmost to prove that it is committed to creating opportunities for Nigeria's youth population to exercise their talents

The president said this in a statement where he hailed Tunde Onakoya who completed his recording-breaking Chessathon on Friday, April 19

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Tunde Onakoya on setting a new world chess record and sounding the gong of Nigeria's resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity at the square of global acclaim.

In a statement released on Saturday, April 20, by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu hailed Onakoya for his rare feat, but especially for the inspiration behind his feat, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.

Tinubu makes promise to Nigerian youths

Source: Twitter

The president noted that the chess master has shown a streak customary among Nigeria's youths, the audacity to make good change happen; to baffle impossibility, and to propel innovations and solutions to the nation’s challenges amid a lot of disadvantages.

Using Onakoya's example to salute the resilience of youths in the country, the president confessed:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Nigeria's youths have demonstrated in all fields, including Afrobeats, Nollywood, the pulsating skit-making enterprise, education, science, and technology, that great exploits can truly come from small quarters.

"I commend the inclination of Nigerians - across artificial partitions - for unity, once again exemplified through their undiluted support for this epoch-making endeavour."

Tinubu assured all citizens that his administration is committed to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to explore and exercise their abilities and become the symbols of greatness.

Tunde Onakoya plays chess with young American boy

Meanwhile, in a captivating chess encounter, Nigerian chess expert Tunde Onakoya faced off against a young American opponent, with both players demonstrating remarkable skill and determination to win.

The match was a showcase of strategic prowess, as each competitor made impressive moves, reflecting their deep concentration and desire for triumph, as shown by @i_amsimplyoluwafemi.

Source: Legit.ng