Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted as Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced the diesel price

He said the further reduction of the price of diesel was the best news of the day, Tuesday, April 16

Dangote Petroleum Refinery said the price reduction will positively affect the economy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said the best news of the day was Dangote Petroleum Refinery reducing the diesel price from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

He stated this after the further reduction of the price of diesel on Tuesday, April 16.

Buhari's ex-aide said Dangote slashes diesel price is best news of Tuesday night Photo credit: @DangoteGroup/@BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

This is coming three weeks after the initial 30 per cent reduction from N1600 to N1200, TheCable reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction of the price of diesel to from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

“While rolling out the products, the refinery supplied at a substantially reduced price of N1,200 per litre three weeks ago, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre.

According to the company, the price reduction is expected to positively affect the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.

The development comes days after Dangote refinery fixed the minimum volume of diesel that can be purchased by oil marketers at one million litres.

Reacting to the reduction, Ahmad via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BashirAhmaad, wrote:

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s announcement of a further reduction of the diesel price from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre is the best news tonight, followed by PSG hammering Barcelona out of the UCL.”

FG gives new instruction on oil sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced that indigenous refineries can now buy crude oil in naira or dollars.

The government disclosed this through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, April 16, 2024.

According to NUPRC, entities like the Dangote refinery and other modular refineries across the country must now decide which currencies to use to pay for crude oil.

Source: Legit.ng