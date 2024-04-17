Dangote Oil and Gas Limited has been commended for splashing the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel from N1200 to N1000

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated the enterprising feat of the company after it downward review of the product

Tinubu said public and private entities are essential to advancing the overall well-being of the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Dangote Oil and Gas Limited for splashing the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel from N1200 to N1000.

The reduction was effected after the initial reduction from N1,650 to N1200 about three months ago.

Tinubu said the price review will impact the prices of sundry goods and services. Photo credit:@FredrickNwabufo

Source: Twitter

Splashing diesel will impact prices of goods and services

Tinubu said the price review which represents a 60 percent drop will impact the prices of sundry goods and services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity made this known in a statement on Wednesday, April 17.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FredrickNwabufo.

Tinubu assured Nigerians and businesses of a conducive, safe, and secure environment to thrive while urging them to prioritise the nation.

“The President affirms that Nigerians and domestic businesses are the nation's surest transport and security to that glorious destiny of economic prosperity, noting the federal government's 20 per cent stake in Dangote Refinery and why such partnerships between public and private entities are essential to advancing the overall well-being of the country.”

Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Dangote slashes diesel price to ₦1,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said the best news of the day was Dangote Petroleum Refinery reducing the diesel price from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

According to the company, the price reduction is expected to positively affect the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.

The development comes days after Dangote refinery fixed the minimum volume of diesel that can be purchased by oil marketers at one million litres.

Source: Legit.ng