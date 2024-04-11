Air Peace recently started operating flights on the Lagos-London route from March 30 at a discounted fare

As a result, international airlines have begun to bring down their prices, charging as slow as N569,422 for the trip

Nigerians have reacted to this on social media as they demanded that the government protect Air Peace

Foreign airlines have further reduced their fares to as low as N569,422 to compete with Air Peace, which recently started operating flights on the Lagos-London route.

This came after Air Peace launched direct flights from Lagos to London on March 30, charging N1.2 million for a round-trip economy ticket on a route where other airlines were charging up to N3 million.

In a recent report, Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, a Nigerian domestic carrier, has alleged that foreign airlines that run the Nigeria-UK route are planning to force the airline out of business by driving down ticket prices.

Nigerians react

Responding to the sudden cut in ticket cost, Nigerians on social media, X demanded that Air Peace be protected by all means by the federal government.

@GracedUp1 said,

"The Nigerian government must protect air peace with everything it has.These foreign airlines are bent on destroying air peace through a price war. If they know who Allen Onyema is, they wouldn’t even try."

"They think reducing their fare from 9m to N680k to London will discourage him."

@its_ezeaputa

“This is what Peter Obi was talking about! When MTN first came, SIM cards were 32,000 naira. Glo came and dropped it to 2,000, then MTN followed suit to 100 naira. We need more local companies to drive prices down for consumers!”

@elijahh53

“Ethiopian airline made us feel you need to sell your land to buy your ticket. Thank you, Air Peace. No Air Peace, no travel.

"My bro said they will serve you native soup o with enough animals... Ethiopian airline should suffer, please.”

@trendwithola

“This is laughable and incredible. So, Ethiopia Airlines and British Airways can reduce their fares from N1.9M to N680k in London to compete or force AirPeace out of the market. I'm loving how Allen Onyema's @flyairpeace dey pepper dem. Let the competition begin; we must embrace competition to bring down the prices of commodities and dollar rates in Nigeria.”

@Tunex01

“Ethiopia Airlines has reduced its fare from N1.9m to N680k to London, this is N400k below(less) Air Peace.

"Major airlines are deliberately underpricing now in order to force Air Peace out of the Lagos to London route.....wetin Airpeace do this people?

"Why can't we have a healthy and peaceful competition.”

@ventochy

“Air Peace began the Nigeria-London route, and others dropped their fares. Support the Naira, support the Nigerian economy, and fly Air Peace always!“

@Gabrielfinley8

"Ethiopia Airlines has reduced its fare from N1.9m to N680k to London, N400k below Air Peace.

"I remember when MTN told us we couldn't buy SIM cards below N35k until GLO came and brought it down to N2k, then the same MTN sold SIM cards for N100.

"It's a mind thing; you can conquer that by telling yourself that you had paid double airspace money."

Air Peace opens up on alleged abandonment of passengers

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace denied reports that it abandoned its passengers at Gatwick Airport, London and shut the counters before closing time because the aircraft was overbooked on its first flight from London to Lagos on April 8, 2024.

The airline said in a statement that a video on social media which claims it abandoned passengers is a plot to tarnish its image, describing the allegations as untrue.

According to reports, the airline said the disgruntled passenger arrived late after the check-in phase had already concluded, and the counter was closed as departure was scheduled for 11:10 a.m., not noon, as alleged.

