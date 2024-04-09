The Nigerian government has launched a tech-enabled mobile application that gives citizens the ability to track government activities in real time

The application is now available on the Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iPhone users

The government stated that this step is part of an effort to ensure absolute transparency between them and the citizens, allowing political officeholders to be held accountable

The Nigerian government has taken a significant step towards greater transparency and citizen engagement with the launch of the upgraded Citizens' Delivery Tracker App.

This app, available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store, empowers citizens to track the progress of government projects and programs nationwide actively.

The government says the app will make political office holders to always rethink every action of theirs. Image: Instagram/Hadizah Usman

The announcement was made on the president's media team X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 8.

Speaking at the launch event in Abuja, Ms. Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), emphasised the app's alignment with President Bola Tinubu's commitment to citizen participation.

"This initiative fulfills the President's promise at the Cabinet Retreat to ensure citizens are an integral part of tracking the government's management process," Ms. Usman stated.

The app's development involved extensive collaboration between the CDCU, development partners, and consultants.

The Daily Nigerian reported that over a six-week period, numerous bilateral meetings were held with ministers, permanent secretaries, and their technical teams.

Ms. Usman explained:

"These sessions reviewed the mandate of each ministry in line with the Presidential Priority Areas, ultimately determining the final deliverables and key performance indicators (KPIs) to be tracked."

The Citizens' Delivery Tracker App goes beyond simply displaying information. It provides citizens with a platform to directly assess the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through a Delivery Reporting Framework and Template.

This framework utilizes internationally recognized benchmarks to ensure objective and transparent evaluation.

"We are adopting international best practices to assess the performance of MDAs in implementing government priorities," Ms. Usman highlighted.

"The app empowers citizens to hold government accountable by providing them with the tools to track progress and offer feedback."

