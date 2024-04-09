Business leaders across all sectors have lauded the recently concluded executive programme organised by NICA

The leaders said that the programme is what is needed for business leaders to drive growth in different sectors of the Nigerian economy

Per the inducted members, the 11th executive class is a panacea for executive malfeasance and mediocrity

The six-month mandatory Credit Management Academic Improvement Programme, popularly known as “MCMAIP,” introduced by the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) for inducted members through direct membership, has been applauded by the top corporate and business leaders constituting the current stream 11th executive class.

According to the class comments on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the business leaders, corporate directors, and enterprise managers expressed profound satisfaction with the novelty of the MCMAIP programme, stressing that it was a relevant, impactable executive refresher course with a Midas touch.

They said it is a programme that makes you feel that business combines internationalization and corporate elitism culture, showing a superior governance attitude and behaviour consistent with business management elites.

The 11th stream executive class, designed to achieve sound executive grounding in credit management and general business governance, was adjudged the best of its kind by the class.

They stated the programme is precisely what is obtained in advanced countries.

The class said Professor Chris Onalo, the driver of the MCMAIP programme, is a formidable, powerful instructor whose main focus has always been the well-being of corporate organizations, the people running the organizations, and the nation's economy. MCMAIP parades an array of distinguished credit management faculty members.

