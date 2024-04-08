The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered N30billion for the Federal Government

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede said the anti-graft agency has placed 50 bank accounts under investigation over in the ongoing probe of Betta Edu

Olukoyede said the EFCC made some discoveries during their investigation and are exploring them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given a fresh update on the ongoing investigation of the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, and erstwhile chief executive officer of the now-suspended National Social Investment Programme Authority (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede said the anti-graft agency has so far recovered N30billion for the Federal Government and placed 50 bank accounts under investigation.

EFCC exploring new discoveries in Betta Edu's investigation Photo credit: @edu_betta/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC making progress on Betta Edu's investigation

As reported by Leadership, Olukoyede disclosed this in the March edition of the commission’s monthly e-magazine, EFCCAlert in Abuja.

He said the EFCC operatives are making progress on the investigation while calling on Nigerians to exercise patience.

“Moreover, with respect to this particular case, we have recovered over N30 billion, which is already in the coffers of the Federal Government. It takes time to conclude investigations; we started this matter less than six weeks ago. There are cases that take years to investigate. There are so many angles to it. And we need to follow through with some of the discoveries that we have seen. Nigerians should give us time on this matter; we have professionals on this case and they need to do things right. There are so many leads here and there.

“As it is now, we are investigating over 50 bank accounts that we have traced money into. That is no child’s play. That’s a big deal. Then you ask about my staff strength. And again, we have thousands of other cases that we are working on.”

EFCC makes new discoveries in Betta Edu's investigation

The EFCC boss added that the anti-graft agency made some discoveries during their investigation and are exploring them.

“We are exploring so many discoveries that we have stumbled upon in our investigation. If it is about seeing people in jail, well let them wait, everything has a process to follow. So Nigerians should wait and give us the benefit of the doubt.”

Betta Edu: EFCC quizzes top ministry officials

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that several top civil servants in the ministry of humanitarian affairs were questioned by the EFCC investigators.

Senior civil servants gave the EFCC investigators useful information that could unravel the financial scandal rocking the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng