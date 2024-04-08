A well-known kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume), has arrived his hometown, Ibbi, in Taraba state

Wadume was said to have been hailed and received as a hero by his kinsmen and the monarch of the village, Alhaji Salihu Danbawuro

The ex-convict, according to reliable news sources, Wadume was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja on Saturday, April 6

Taraba - Many natives of Ibbi trooped out to welcome Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) to his hometown in Taraba on Sunday, April 7, after he finished serving his jail term for offences of kidnapping among other others.

It was gathered that Wadume, arrested by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of Inspector-General of Police, in 2019, was released from Kuje Prison in Abuja, on Saturday, April 6.

Wadume is finally back from Kuje Prison in Abuja

According to a resident of the town, the town stood at standstill for Wadume, who was described as a philanthropist and local politician before his arrest, Leadership reports.

Wadume was taken round the town and thereafter proceeded to visit the Chief of Ibbi chiefdom, Alhaji Salihu Danbawuro, at his palace where he expressed his gratitude to the monarch and his people for standing behind him and praying for his good health while in prison.

On his part, the chief, Danbawuro, told Wadume that he and his subjects were happy that he was out of prison.

