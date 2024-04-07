National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that the federal government will be launching new ID cards soon

NIMC on Friday, April 5, disclosed that the new ID cards come with payment capabilities and social service features

However, the commission noted that only citizens who have National Identification Number (NIN) can obtain the cards

The Nigerian government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is finetuning plans to unveil an enhanced national identity card.

According to the NIMC, the new ID card has payment capabilities and social service features added to it

The commission disclosed that the card which was developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, will be powered by AfriGO, a national domestic card scheme.

The date for the launch of the new card is yet to be made public

This good news was announced on Friday, April 5, by NIMC's head of corporate communications, Kayode Adegoke, Punch reports.

The national ID card, fortified with verifiable National Identity features, is supported by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates the enrollment and issuance of a general multipurpose card to Nigerians and legal residents.

As explained by the commission, the initiative aims to meet the demand for physical identification, enabling cardholders to verify their identity and access both government and private social services.

The commission added in a statement that the national ID card, which can only be obtained by citizens with National Identification Number (NIN), will promote financial inclusion, empower citizens, and foster increased participation in nation-building endeavours.

The statement read:

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card.

“In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking the same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programmes.

“In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information.”

More features of new ID card

Other features of the card include a machine-readable zone in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information, identity card Issue date and document number in line with ICAO standards, travel, health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies.

