The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, said it is not a big deal to mock him

Adeboye said he is weak, stupid and foolish and that God uses the weak and nobody to bring glory to Himself

He, however, warned that those mocking him should not extend their mockery to his God because He is a consuming fire

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned that his God is a consuming fire and should not be mocked.

Adeboye said he is nothing and can be mocked by those who are criticising him.

Adeboye tells critics that his God is a consuming fire Photo credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: UGC

Why you can mock Adeboye

As reported by Vanguard, he said he is stupid and foolish because God uses the weak, foolish, and a nobody.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The popular clergyman stated this at the anointing service at the monthly Holy Ghost service with the theme: “Shielded by Fire” at The Redemption City of God.

Adeboye said:

“Adeboye is weak, he eats pounded yam and goes to the toilet. But his God is stronger than the strongest. Adeboye is nothing but his God the All-Sufficient God.

“So there is nothing spectacular. There is no big deal if you mock Pastor Adeboye. He deserves to be mocked.

According to SaharaReporters, Adeboye said it is not a big deal to mock him and there is nothing he can do to those who mock him.

“The word of God made it abundantly clear. Anyone that God will use must be weak, foolish, and a nobody, so that only God will take the glory. So you can mock Adeboye, but you must not mock his God.

Why? Because Adeboye is nothing, there is nothing he can do to you. But his God is a consuming fire.”

Adeboye speaks on Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adeboye said Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims does not make every Muslim a terrorist.

He also said the fact that an Islamic cleric said the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu should be killed does not make every Muslim a murderer.

Speaking further, Adeboye extended it to the Christian community, stating that the insensitivity of a pastor and his wife does not make every pastor insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng