The federal government has been sued by SERAP following the recent electricity tariff increment

SERAP via its X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, April 3, called the government for taking an action it described as arbitrary

The organisation went ahead to state that the move was made at a time when Nigerians are going through economic hardship

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has reacted to the decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase electricity tariff from N66 to N225.

Via its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, April 3, SERAP disclosed that it has already taken a legal action against the federal government for the move.

SERAP said the federal government take an arbitrary action by increasing the tariff (Source: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook)

Source: Facebook

The human rights organisation described the action as arbitrary, adding that it was taken "despite the difficult economic realities in the country."

It, therefore, called on the President Tinubu-led government to reverse the said tariff hike "pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

SERAP said that the government must meet its demand to protect the integrity of the judicial process and the rule of law.

It said:

"We're suing the Tinubu administration over the arbitrary increase in electricity tariff from N66 to N225 despite the difficult economic realities in the country, and the pending lawsuit on the matter.

"The Tinubu administration must reverse the apparently unlawful increase in electricity tariff from N66 to N225 pending the hearing and determination of the suit we filed on the matter, to protect the integrity of the judicial process and the rule of law."

Why Tinubu’s Govt Increased Electricity Tariff by 300%, NERC Explains

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government through the vice president of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, had explained the reasons behind the increase in electricity tariff for Band A customers.

Oseni explained that the Commission is empowered by its Act to ensure that the licenses operating efficiently are allowed to recover sufficient revenue for the capital invested, for the operational cost as well as having a return for the investment they have made.

He, however, noted that the increase is to enable "DisCos to pay for gas and maintain machines".

Source: Legit.ng