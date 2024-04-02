Two brothers, Mustapha Buhari Aliyu and Aliyu Buhari Aliyu were arrested by the police on allegations of involvement in Kidnaping and ransom

IRT operatives who arrested the brothers purportedly working in connivance with notorious bandit leader, Muhammad Sani alias 'Abacha'

A coalition has knocked the police and demanded the immediate release of two innocent brothers

FCT, Abuja - The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has been urged to immediately release two brothers, Mustapha Buhari Aliyu and Aliyu Buhari Aliyu.

Police operatives reportedly kidnapped the two brothers from their home in the Kagarko community in Kaduna state on allegations of involvement in kidnapping and ransom.

The IRT operatives working in connivance with one Muhammad Sani alias 'Abacha', a notorious bandit and gun runner who had carried through with his threat to the father of the abducted brothers following a feud.

A coalition of the International Federation of Human Rights (IFHR) in collaboration with the Freelance Journalist Federation (FIJ) and the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) accused the police of deliberately disregarding the rule of law and violating human rights through illegal abduction and detention.

Comrade Joshua Attah, Rev. Oduma Abel and Rev. Solomon Semaka, National Coordinator and Conveners of IHRF, FJF and SNM respectively, made this known in a statement sighted by Legit.ng issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, April 2.

The coalition condemned the illegal and continued detention of the brothers by the police without charging them in court as required by law.

"It is even more worrisome as reports have emerged that the said Sani Muhammad alias Abacha who is behind the continued incarceration of two innocent citizens and a known criminal has been recruited into the NPF as per HURIWA in a release on March 30, 2024. This development casts a very long shadow of doubt on the ability of the NPF to fight crime and uphold human rights if it's frolicking with criminals",

