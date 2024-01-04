The two special constabulary officers dismissed by the Oyo state police command have explained that they were not paid for their over three years of service

The officers were dismissed from the force after being caught in a viral video asking money from a Dutch tourist who was on a bike in Oyo

They said the federal government has never paid them any remuneration or salary, and this has pushed them to beg for money from people to feed themselves and their families

The two special constabulary police officers dismissed by the Oyo state police command after being filmed for asking money from a Dutch tourist on tour in African countries have blamed the federal government for their predicaments.

Following their video going viral on social media, the two constables were dismissed by the Oyo state police command, stating that their actions would serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Why Oyo police dismiss two constabulary

The commissioner of police in Oyo state said their dismissal from the force was based on the recommendation from the investigation by the orderly room.

The commissioner said:

“The two dismissed constabularies would not be prosecuted in court since they were not originally trained officers of the Nigerian police.”

Dismissed constabulary police officers open up

But in a video seen by Legit.ng, the dismissed officers said the federal government has never paid them for any remuneration or salary since they joined the force for the past three years.

They then said this was why they begged and demanded money from motorists. They added that this was how they survived with their families with whatever they got.

Speaking in a mixture of English and Yoruba languages:

"I served for three years and three months. They did not give us any salary. They never gave us anything. Even after the dismissal, we were not paid at all. It is when we go to the roadside that we get money from what people give us. This is what we share and use to feed ourselves, our children and our wives."

