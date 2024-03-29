Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday

Osinabjo, in a short message, joined Nigerians and other well-wishers to celebrate Tinubu and prayed that God grant the president more wisdom and good health in the years to come

The presidency earlier announced that Tinubu will not celebrate his 72nd birthday “in deference to the challenging times” in the country

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has joined other notable personalities in the country to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 72nd birthday.

Osinbajo celebrated and also prayed for Tinubu as Nigeria’s president turns 72. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

In a post shared on his X page on Friday, March 29, Osinbajo congratulated Tinubu and prayed to God to grant him robust health and unyielding strength now and in the years to come.

The former VP tweeted:

"Happy 72nd Birthday President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May the Lord God Almighty grant you robust health, unyielding strength in this year and the many years to come, and divine help and wisdom always."

Nigerians react as Osinbajo celebrates Tinubu

Osinbajo's message to Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday was greeted with mixed reactions on the comment section of his X handle. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@chukolate_ tweeted:

"Tinubu can’t be younger than my dad. It’s impossible."

@solardad81 tweeted:

"Tinubu can’t be younger than my mother, my mum used to to say yes sir to this man and Segun Osoba in the 90’s. Osoba is 84, Nigeria is a scam."

@realmuhammadd tweeted:

"Amen. Happy birthday to the father of the nation."

@bisuclef tweeted:

"Happy birthday to President Bola Tinubu. I pray God gives him the grace the grace, strength, and wisdom to lead #Nigeria right."

First Lady celebrates Tinubu’s 72nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has joined Nigerians to celebrate her husband on his 72nd birthday.

President Tinubu turned 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader.

As the leader of Nigeria, President Tinubu, in deference to the challenging times, will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

