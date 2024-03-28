Bianca has won a legal battle that has lasted for years over the will of her late husband, Chukwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu

The Enugu state high court awarded the late Biafra warlord, Ojukwu's will to Bianca on Wednesday, March 27

Justice A.O Onovo quashed the suit of acclaimed Ojukwu's first son, late Chief (Dr) Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu

The Enugu state high court has awarded the will of the late Chukwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to his window, Mrs Bianca.

Justice A.O Onovo gave the judgement after he quashed the suit of the late Chief (Dr) Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu (who claimed to be Ojukwu’s first son).

The plaintiff died in 2018 while the matter was still pending in the court, but his two daughters, Nene Grace and Obianuju Sarah applied for substitution in the suit, Vanguard reports.

No evidence Debe is Ojukwu's son

In the judgement that lasted for over two hours, on Wednesday, March 28, Justice Onovo held that Debe was not able to prove that he was acknowledged by the late Ojukwu in the course of his lifetime, as his biological son.

Justice Onovo said:

“It is the prerogative of a man to recognize a child born out of wedlock as his child,” maintaining that acknowledgement of paternity could also be inferred from certain acts by a father towards a purported son, and were not evident in the instant case.

“The plaintiff had averred that he had been recognized by groups, associations and other members of society as a son of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, but the Judge queried, “Can Public opinion be the sole basis of determining the paternity of a child born out of wedlock? I do not think so.”

