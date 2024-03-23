The death of the Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Kwara state, Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran, has been announced

The traditional ruler passed away on Saturday morning, March 23 after a protracted illness that lasted over one year

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said Oba Oyelaran was a peacemaker and a father figure to all

Kwara state - The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state, Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran has passed on in the wee hours of Saturday, March 23.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler died in his mid-70s, a year after he was declared dead only to be announced alive later.

As reported by Vanguard, Oba Oyelaran died of a protracted illness that lasted over one year.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described the late monarch as “a peacemaker, a father figure to all, and a man who was passionate about the development of his kingdom.”

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye

Abdulrazaq said the Oloro will be missed for his forthrightness, his commitment to peace and unity, and his successes.

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah to give the people of Oro Kingdom and Oba Oyelara’s family the strength to carry on his fine legacies.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara state traditional rulers council, (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, described the late Oba Oyelaran as a monarch with a strong will for community and human capital development, Tribune reported.

“He was a peaceful monarch, innovative and committed to the development of his community and subjects. The entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council commiserate with the government and people of the state over the colossal loss."

