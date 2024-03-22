President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on his birthday

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his warmest congratulations to the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, CFR, on his birthday.

Elumelu, who is also the chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp turned 61 on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Tinubu commends Elumelu for his uncommon spirit of excellence Photo credit: @officialABAT/@TonyOElumelu

commended Elumelu for his steadfast trust and faith in a greater Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity on Friday, March 22.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FredrickNwabufo

According to the statement, Tinubu also thanked Elumelu for always projecting the best of Nigeria to the world.

Tinubu wishes Elumelu many more years in good health and strength as he contributes to national and continental development.

The foremost businessman and philanthropist was named on Time's list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020

“Commending Mr Elumelu for his industry and the uncommon spirit of excellence that governs the entirety of his enterprise, President Tinubu acknowledges the business leader's streak of genius in driving investments, creating opportunities for Africa's ebullient youths, and providing them with the support they need to soar.”

Elumelu reacts to being appointed CBN governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Elumelu denied a report that he is being lined up as the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The billionaire businessman took to his social media page to debunk the report that President Tinubu appointed him.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 1st, 2023, Elumelu joked about the viral report and described it as false.

