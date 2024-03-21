FBN Holdings has announced new appointments to its bank and Holdco based on a statement on the NGX

For its banking subsidiary, it appointed Olusola Adeeyo and Viswanathan as non-executive directors of FBN Holdings

For its holdco, it appointed Anil Dua and Fatima Ibrahim Ali as Independent Non-Executive Directors of FirstBank and Remilekun Adetola Odunlami as Non-Executive Director

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

FBN Holdings has made two new appointments to its holding company and three to its banking subsidiary.

All appointments are subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Photo Credit: FBN Holdings

Source: Getty Images

It announced this in a disclosure on the Nigerian Exchange.

The company reported that the board appointed Olusola Adeeyo and Viswanathan Shankar as non-executive directors of FBN Holdings Plc, respectively.

In a similar vein, it declared that Anil Dua and Fatima Ibrahim Ali had been named Independent Non-Executive Directors of FirstBank, a subsidiary of the holding company and that Remilekun Adetola Odunlami had been appointed as Non-Executive Director.

All appointments are subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the shareholders at the company's next annual general meeting.

Adeeyo’s profile

Adeeyo was Chairman of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc until February 2023. Before that, he sat on the boards of several respectable businesses, such as Viathan Engineering Limited and Central Securities and Clearing Company Plc.

Adeeyo began his banking career in the Corporate Banking Department with the Nigerian International Bank (Citibank). He later transferred to the same bank's reorganised Treasury and Foreign Exchange Unit, where he had an impressive tenure.

Shankar's profile

Shankar is the co-founder and CEO of Gateway Partners, a manager of alternative investments and private equity that specialises in investments in the rapidly expanding markets of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Before this, he was Standard Chartered Plc's CEO for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas and a member of the worldwide board.

Odunlami's profile

Odunlami has held several management and board leadership roles, including Director/Country Risk Manager at CitiBank Nigeria Limited, where she oversaw the bank's enterprise risk management procedures and credit portfolio. She was also the first African woman to hold the position of Independent Risk Senior Credit Officer at Citibank.

She also held positions as FirstBank's Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, overseeing a credit portfolio worth more than N1.5 trillion, and as a Non-Executive Director for various FirstBank subsidiaries and affiliates, including FirstBank UK, FBN Capital, and Kakawa Discount House.

Dua's profile

In Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Cote D'Ivoire, Dua has served on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank Limited.

In addition, he was a board member of Africa Property Development Managers, Heirs Holdings Oil and Gas Limited, Seychelles International Mercantile Banking Corporation, Dangote GSP Offshore FZE, and Matador Investment Management Limited.

Ali's profile

Ali established Santi Food and Beverage Ltd., Oversaw the company's business development initiatives, and set its strategic direction in 2015, resulting in a 300% increase in consumer retail and supply channels in just the company's first five years of operation.

Before that, she co-founded Adcity Limited, leading operational procedures and forging strategic alliances that increased the company's reach in several locations.

FBN Holdings declares N362 billion profit for 2023

Legit.ng reported that FBN Holdings Plc has released its 2023 unaudited financial statement for 2023, showing an impressive performance.

The company reported N362 billion profit against N136 billion the previous year, representing a 129% rise year-on-year.

The company's results on the Nigerian Exchange show that interest income rose to N917 billion in 2023. This shows a 66% rise from the N552 billion the previous year.

Source: Legit.ng