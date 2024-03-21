President Bola Tinubu has banned public office holders from embarking on public-funded foreign trips for three months

The Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the ban will take effect on April 1, 2024

Gbajabiamila explained that the decision was taken as a cost-saving measure without compromising government functions

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has placed a three-month ban on public-funded foreign trips for ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials

The Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known in a letter dated March 12, 2024.

The Chief of Staff to the president says the ban will take effect on April 1, 2024.

Gbajabiamila said the ban was aimed at reducing costs in governance without compromising government functions, The Punch reported.

The letter partially read:

“Mr President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for cabinet members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery.

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three months from April 1, 2024.”

According to Tribune, the letter revealed that government officials who intend to embark on any public funded foreign trip must get presidential approval at least two weeks before. And such a trip must be ‘deemed absolutely necessary’.

