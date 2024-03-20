As one of the best private universities in Nigeria, Madonna University has since its inception, remained dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in learning

The founder of the university made a stunning revelation about female students who gained admission into the institution and after graduation

Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, in a viral video, said Madonna University is the only university that produces graduates who are virgins

A video that has gone viral showed the founder of Madonna University, Nigeria, Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, boasting that ladies who gained admission into the university as virgins also graduate as virgins as a result of the high moral standard inculcated in them.

The founder of Madonna University, Nigeria, Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, says girls gained admission as virgins and graduate as virgins. Photo credit: Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, Madonna University

The video posted by Channels Television on Wednesday, March 20, has got many talking online.

According to Edeh, who is also a professor, Madonna University is widely known for its moral and discipline in the academic world.

Showering praises on the higher institution of learning, Edeh boasted that many persons abroad looking for virgins to marry come to Madonna University because they know that’s where they find them.

“Although we have students from all walks of life across the religious and social lines. So we don’t discriminate, we give all…we follow our Catholic methods. Madonna University is unique in its following way – high morals and discipline. Madonna is known for its high morals and discipline thus in academics,” Edeh said.

“And also, number two 100 percent residency of our students…that means we don’t allow our students to go and live in hotels or live in any other place and start coming to the school.

“Our 100 percent boarding system on the university campus enhances effective monitoring, guidance, and counselling, and with all the levels of management to know the students better, for more appropriate guidance.

“It is only in this university that is clearly maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins,” he said.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna Univeristy,” he added.

