Peter Obi has joined the list of political figures who have congratulated the newly appointed chief executive officer of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji

Obi expressed confidence in the abilities of the newly appointed bank head, stating that her track record speaks for itself

The news of Adaora Umeoji's appointment came in on March 19, attracting congratulatory messages from notable figures in the country

, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra state, has expressed his delight over the recent appointment of Adaora Umeoji as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of

He commended the board’s decision, stating that it is a clear reflection of Umeoji’s dedication, innovative leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to her duties.

Peter Obi says the appointment of Adaora Umeoji will inspire the new generation of females

Peter Obi communicated the goodwill message in a on his official X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, March 20.

Obi mentioned that Umeoji’s appointment is not just a personal achievement but also a significant milestone for women in the corporate world.

He said her rise to this high-profile position serves as a powerful message to young girls and women everywhere, demonstrating that success is achievable regardless of gender.

Obi is confident that Umeoji’s extensive knowledge and experience will be instrumental in her new role. He believes that she will use these assets to make substantial contributions to the growth of the banking and finance sector in Nigeria, and to the country’s economy as a whole.

“I wish her well on her new position and I pray God to give her the strength, wisdom and grace to lead Zenith Bank to greater heights,” Obi said.

Zenith Bank appoints Adaora Umeoji as CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank appointed Adaora Umeoji as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the financial institution.

It is the first time a female has been appointed to the topmost office of the organization in its 30 years of establishment. Umeoji had previously served in various managerial capacities within the firm, leaving her impact imprinted in Nigeria and Africa.

Nigerians have reacted to the news with messages of motivation and inspiration to the younger generation of women.

