The governor of , Professor Charles Soludo, has publicly admitted that he initially declined to approve the construction of a road in the Okpoko community in Ogbaru local government area because the House of Representatives member representing the community, Noble Igwe, belonged to an opposition party.

revealed that when Igwe sought his intervention to repair the road, which was in a deplorable condition, he dismissed the appeal because Igwe was a member of the opposition.

Governor promised the people of Okpoko community the best of his government now that the house member representing the area has joined his party

Soludo made this statement during the inauguration of a 12 km road in the same Okpoko area on Monday, March 18, reported the PUNCH.

He said:

“I rejected the advice to develop Nwokedi Street because the House member representing the area was formerly in the opposition. At the time he brought the poor state of the road to my attention and advised it should be repaired, he was in the opposition then, and I did not listen to him.”

As reported by the Peoples' Gazette, the governor has now reversed his initial stance since Igwe defected from his party and joined the governor’s party.

Soludo stated:

“Today, Noble Igwe is in our party, and he is a mainstream member, so we have listened to him. When he was in the opposition, he was in the parlour talking but his voice could not be heard, but today, he is not only a mainstream member of our party, but he is right in the bedroom talking with us.”

The governor then solicited support for his administration, stating that he is in government because of communities like Okpoko.

He pledged to rebuild the community and improve the lives of the indigenes, saying that even if there were no funds left in the government purse, he would find a way to create something out of nothing.

He noted that one of the reasons he became the governor was to overhaul the community and give the people of Okpoko an identity.

The governor recently announced the without borrowing money from outside.

