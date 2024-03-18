No fewer than four people are feared killed during a clash between Arewa boys and police operatives in Delta

It was gathered that the Arewa boys destroyed vehicles, office furniture and carts away computers and other valuables

The Arewa boys reportedly attacked members of the COMTOA task force with cutlasses, guns, and other arms

Asaba, Delta state - Police operatives clashed with Northern youths under the aegis of the Arewa Union protesting the alleged extortion by the Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Operators Association (COMTOA) in Asaba, Delta state.

It was gathered that the Arewa boys invaded the union’s office and demanded to break away from the state-controlled body.

As reported by The Nation, the Arewa boys attacked members of the COMTOA Taskforce, destroyed vehicles, and office furniture and made away with computers and other valuables.

The Director General of COMTOA, Uchenna Okafor (aka Kosoko) accused the Arewa Community of trying to establish their union to avoid paying money to the state government.

“They started attacking people paying for tickets through COMTOA, chasing the task force and ticket sellers but we were not deterred because the revenue is for the government.

“Yesterday, we were around GRA with the Police to enforce the law against the movement of Keke riders from 10.00 pm when we were attacked again and we eventually left the area.

“This morning, about 300 Arewa tricycle riders came to our office to attack us with cutlasses, guns, and other arms. They broke doors, and windows, and stole laptops, generators and phones. They also ran away with bikes”.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe said police officers were deployed to control the situation before it gets out of hand, The Punch reported.

“There was a violent protest this morning by Okada riders who had an issue last night with the state task force that led to the death of two persons. They mobilized in their numbers this morning, destroying properties and beating people, hence our men were deployed to control the situation before it turns to something else.”

