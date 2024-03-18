There is pandemonium in Asaba, the Delta state capital following a protest by some group of people whose identities remain unknown

Policemen have been deployed to calm the situation in the area as some group of people were disrupting commercial activities at Okpanam Road axis, Midwifery, Asaba

A video of the development making rounds on social media has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians

Delta state, Asaba - A video that has gone viral on social media has revealed a state of chaos reportedly happening at Okpanam Road axis, Midwifery, in Asaba, Delta state capital.

Police take action as Okada riders protest in Delta state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, one of the videos revealed a scene where policemen were firing into the air, while another video showed a group of people blocking the road with motorcycles.

In response to the flurry of questions concerning what is going in Asaba, the state police public relations officer, Bright Edafe, in a post shared on his X account, stated that the officers were deployed to control a protest against a state task force.

He shared a video and tweeted:

"There was a violent protest this morning by Okada riders who had an issue last night with the state task force that led to the death of two persons. They mobilized in their numbers this morning destroying properties and beating people, hence our men were deployed to control the situation before it turned into something else."

Watch the videos below;

Nigerians react to the video

Nigerians took to the comment section of the officer on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@smilingoke tweeted:

"With what am seeing on this video, this is not control but direct shooting at people. This is bad and unprofessional."

@HERITAGE1011 tweeted:

"Control the situation or increase the number from two, because if not, why the direct / straight shooting. What if a passerby or someone standing by get killed...they're not helping the situation at all."

@MOHL33_ tweeted:

"God this is bad."

@gamepoint35 tweeted:

"As dem no wan gree for anybody dis year; not even soldiers."

@gidilicks tweeted:

"They went and destroyed their task Force office."

Source: Legit.ng