The management of the University of Ilorin has taken action against 14 students of the institution

500 level students, including final-year students, were expelled for alleged examination malpractices

The university’s director of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, February 19, via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kwara state, Ilorin - The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state, on Monday, February 19, expelled 14 students over alleged misconduct and involvement in examination malpractices.

Some students at the UNILORIN Summit 2024. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: University of Ilorin, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the university’s director of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Vanguard reported that the names of nine of the expelled students were published in the weekly bulletin of the university which was released by the information unit of the University’s Directorate of Corporate Affairs on Monday.

“The Vice Chancellor’s approval of their expulsion was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 219th meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024 respectively,” the bulletin read.

Among those expelled were seven final-year students in various departments of the school while the rest two students were in the 300 and 100 levels respectively, Leadership reported.

Details of the 9 affected students

The affected students are:

Lateef Lukman Olayemi of Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Aquaculture and Fisheries, 500 Level, Kuranga Abdulmuiz Olalekan,Fac./Dept: Agriculture/Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 500 Level, Adebisi Janet Bosede Fac./Dept: Arts/Linguistics and Nigerian Languages 100 Level and Ogundijo Abdulmalik Akinkunmi Fac./Dept: CIS/Library and Information Science 500 Level.

Also affected are:

Ashekun Oladiji Quadri Fac./Dept:CIS/ Telecommunication Science 400 Level, Eqwudah Lucky Ojonumba Fac./Dept: Education /Adult and Primary Education Studies 300 Level, and Musa Mohammed Asuku Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/Electrical and Electronic Engineering 500 Level.

Others are:

Ahmed Saddam Opeyemi of Fac./Dept: Engr and Tech/ Materials and Metallurgical Engineering 500 Level and AyinlaJamiu Olaitan Fac./Dept: Life Science /Zoology Level 400.

N1.2bn scandal: Audit report exposes UNILORIN

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILORIN was highlighted in the annual report of the Auditor General for the Federation for failing to remit N1 billion to the Nigerian government's Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Additionally, the report accuses the university management of deducting taxes from employees' salaries but not forwarding them to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Specifically, the university deducted 227 million as Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax from its workers' earnings but did not remit these funds to the government as required.

Source: Legit.ng