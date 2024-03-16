Abdulwaheed Abdulrauf, the national president of NASFAT, has emphasised the significance of Ramadan as a sacred month

The Islamic scholar clarified that during Ramadan, only legitimate wives are permitted to cook for men, highlighting the sanctity of marital relationships in Islam

Additionally, the NASFAT leader confirmed that marriage during Ramadan is permissible, stating that he has personally attended many

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Lagos, Nigeria - As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 enters Day 6, Abdulwaheed Abdulrauf, the national president of the Nasrul-Lahi-il Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), spoke on some rules guiding Muslims' fasting.

In an interview published by The Punch, the Islamic scholar said Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar that Muslims eagerly anticipate.

Abdulwaheed Abdulrauf, NASFAT national president, said only legitimate wives can cook for husbands. Photo credits: Osarieme Eweka, Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

"During this time, negative behaviour decreases, as God closes the gates of hell and multiplies the rewards for good deeds," he said.

"All the hours of fasting should be dedicated to actions that are pleasing to God."

Ramadan: Only legitimate wives should cook for men

During Ramadan, Muslims eat two major meals: iftar (the meal to break the fast) and sahoor (pre-dawn meal).

Speaking on this, Sheikh Abdulrauf said it is not permissible for a woman, who shares children with a man and cohabitates with him as if they were a couple without being formally married, to prepare suhoor for him.

His words:

"Such a woman is not allowed to perform the act of cooking for the man in question unless they are lawfully married according to proper procedures.

"It is only within the confines of a legitimate marital relationship that a woman gains the right to cook for a man."

Can men marry during Ramadan?

Asked if it is permissible for men to marry during Ramadam, the NASFAT leader answered in the affirmative.

He added that he has personally attended numerous weddings during Ramadan across various countries.

"It is also possible to conduct the Nikkah (Islamic marriage contract) after iftar (the meal to break the fast), depending on one’s geographical location," he added.

Source: Legit.ng