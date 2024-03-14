A video of a Muslim man hiding to eat during the ongoing Ramadan fasting has been making waves online

The man was captured behind a house eating nervously and drinking sprite while trying to ensure that no one sees him

Netizens in the comments section stated that there was no need for him man to hide since the fasting wasn't compulsory

A Muslim man has gone viral after he was caught on camera eating during the Ramadan fasting period.

In the video shared by @abdoulyhero on TikTok, the man was seen hiding behind a wall to consume food.

Nigerian man caught eating during Ramadan fasting Photo credit: @abdoulyhero/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Muslim man captured hiding to eat

He was drinking sprite and eating a good meal while being careful so that no one sees him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

However, someone who saw him in action was able to secretly capture the moment and share the video on social media.

Reactions as Muslim man breaks fast

The video has ignited mixed reactions from netizens, some against the man for eating during a holy fasting period while others tried to understand his situation.

Debby Effiom said:

“Fasting wey them dey eat Around 4:Am before they start fasting by 6: Am na fasting?”

Ladi Huzz reacted:

“Islam isn't suppose to make life hard. It's an easy religion. Fasting is not compulsory on the sick, old, children, pregnant and nursing mothers. Even travelers are allowed to skip and pay back later. Knowledge is light indeed.”

Abdulahi Fatima Bintu said:

“Why is he hiding it not compulsory for those with health challenges and also if no health condition he is decieving himself.”

Rchp Abubakar Chamo said:

“He shouldn't hide coz islamically he can drop fasting if he's sick.”

Shamija Samuel reacted:

“E better for him oh.”

Engr John reacted:

“After he has a hole bowel of eba this morning.”

Risi reacted:

“Don't expose his sins. that's between him and Allah.”

@jaygordy said:

“Abeg the fasting. Is it compulsory for all muslims?”

Watch the video below:

Woman nabs husband eating during fasting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has become the topic of discussion on TikTok after hiding at home to break his fast. The young man and his wife had kick-started a six days fasting and prayer session for the family.

However, the wife got shocked to enter the living room and spot her husband hiding behind a table to eat garri and soup. He even had a drink with him.

Source: Legit.ng