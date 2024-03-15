Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rawhide Bawa, is Dead
Nigeria

BREAKING: Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rawhide Bawa, is Dead

by  Segun Adeyemi

Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, has passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

His death occurred in Abuja on Thursday, as reported by The Nation.

The diplomat died in Abuja on Thursday, March 14
The diplomat passed away at age 65 on Thursday, March 14. Photo Credit: Facebook
Source: UGC

The 65-year-old diplomat's body has been transported to Ghana for burial, adhering to Islamic customs.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not released an official statement, a source has verified that the ministry has been informed of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel