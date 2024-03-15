Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, has passed away.

His death occurred in Abuja on Thursday, as reported by The Nation.

The diplomat passed away at age 65 on Thursday, March 14. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The 65-year-old diplomat's body has been transported to Ghana for burial, adhering to Islamic customs.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not released an official statement, a source has verified that the ministry has been informed of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng