Adamawa state - 42-year-old Auwalu Shuaibu has been arrested by the police for mistakenly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter in Adamawa state.

The state police spokesman, SP Suleiman Ngurore, confirmed that Auwalu was arrested on Monday, March 11 after he confessed that he believed her daughter to be his wife

Ngurore disclosed that CP Dankombo Morris had ordered the prosecution of the suspect, Daily Trust reported.

Auwalu confessed to the crime, stating that the incident happened after he returned from a meeting in Gizga with his friend, Bashiru around 6pm.

He told the police that they drank whisky and later went to the cattle market to buy illicit substances.

According to Auwalu, after returning, he fell asleep and woke up to find his daughter beside him, whom he mistook for his wife.

He expressed regret and said he had given up drinking alcohol and using illicit substances.

