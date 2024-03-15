Ruby Onwudiwe, the nominee for the CBN board member, faced a bit of a setback following her affiliation with the Labour Party

Some APC chieftains against her appointment explained why President Tinubu should not consider Onwudiwe for the CBN board

In a swift response to the calls by some prominent chieftains, President Tinubu immediately requested that the Senate step down Onwudiwe’s nomination

State House, Abuja -President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Ruby Onwudiwe as a board member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

President Tinubu orders the withdrawal of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe's nomination as a member of the CBN board. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ruby Onwudiwe

Why did Tinubu withdraw Onwudiwe’s appointment?

Tinubu's decision reportedly followed pressure mounted on him by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding Onwudiwe’s political affiliation.

As reported by The Cable, a post via her account on X, which reads, “It was a landslide victory for Labour Party at my polling unit Lekki polling unit”, was said to have incited the APC supporters who protested her nomination by Tinubu.

According to a report by Western Post, flaunting her support for the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, and a display of the result at her polling unit, was a basis for the APC members “to protest to senior government officials on the abnormality of the nomination of an opposition figure to serve at the apex bank”.

As a result, President Tinubu reportedly immediately requested that the Senate step down Onwudiwe’s nomination.

On Thursday, March 14, Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Onwudiwe as a member of the board of directors of the CBN.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio and read at the plenary on Wednesday, March 13.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu said.

The president said Onwudiwe is a replacement for Urom Kalu Eke, who was unavailable due to a conflict of interest.

IMF sends message to CBN

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked the CBN to settle the overdue FX backlog to rebuild trust in the apex bank and the naira.

The organisation disclosed this in its recent executive board post-financing assessment with Nigeria report.

The IMF insisted that paying the CBN's dollar obligations would rebuild confidence in the bank and the Nigerian currency.

