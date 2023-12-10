The Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) has set up a committee to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic

The committee, which is made up of the President of Togo, Sierra Leone and Republic of Benin to engage with the military junta in Niger Republic

This was disclosed at the 64th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) has taken a crucial decision to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

ECOWAS, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, established a committee of Heads of State to engage with CMSP, the Niger’s military junta.

The committee is set up to engage with the CMSP and other stakeholders on the need for a short transition roadmap and the emplacement of monitoring mechanisms.

Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 10.

Ngelale said the committee was set up at the end of the 64th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Abuja

According to the statement, ECOWAS promised a gradual easing of sanctions based on the outcomes of the engagement.

The West African leaders emphasised the immediate and unconditional release of detained President Mohammed Bazoum.

The communiqué was read by Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

"The Authority deeply deplores the continued detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family and associates by the CMSP regime.

"The Authority further deplores the lack of commitment on the part of the CMSP to restore constitutional order. Consequently, the Authority calls on the CMSP to release President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and associates immediately and without precondition.

"Based on the outcomes of the engagement by the committee of Heads of state with the CMSP, the Authority will progressively ease the sanctions imposed on Niger.

"In the event of failure by the CMSP to comply with the outcomes of the engagement with the committee, ECOWAS shall maintain all sanctions, including the use of force, and shall request the African Union and all other partners to enforce the targeted sanctions on members of the CMSP and their associates."

