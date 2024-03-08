Senator Shehu's Sani's story of how a man died has got many talking on social media, the X platform

The social critic disclosed that the man stepped on a wet bar of soap, slipped and fell, then died afterward

Sani maintained that "the bathroom is a dangerous place", as he urged Nigerians to "please take caution"

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has warned against the dangers in the bathroom after a young man slipped on a wet bar of soap and died.

Shehu Sani shares bathroom safety tips after a young man died from an incident in the bathroom. Photo credit: Shehu Sani (Senator Shehu Sani), fizkes, iStock / Getty Images Plus

Sani, in a post shared on his X account, on Friday, March 8, shared bathroom safety tips and urged Nigerians to take caution.

The social critic and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed that the young man sustained a spinal cord injury following the bathroom incident and died afterwards.

Sani tweeted:

"A young man full of life went into the bathroom in the morning.After taking his bath,on his way out of the bathtub, he stepped on a wet bar of soap, slipped and fell. He sustained a spinal cord injury and later died. The bathroom is a dangerous place. Please take caution."

Nigerians react to Sani's post

Shehu Sani's story has got many talking online. Legit.ng captured some reactions on X.

@Nwafresh tweeted:

"Na why I dy baff for river be this.. I don't trust bathrooms."

@Mallam_jabeer tweeted:

"Bathroom is really a dangerous place. I can tell you that."

@i_jandor tweeted:

"Chai! This life na yeye."

@Asika2Ngozi tweeted:

"May God help us all. May his soul rest in peace"

@E_ebukaa tweeted:

"Chaiiiiiii!!! That's a tragic story."

@Chelseaside2 tweeted:

"Make sure to wear your bathroom slippers."

