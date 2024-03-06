A government secondary school in the Maitama area of the federal capital territory experienced a tragedy last week Wednesday

This is as a 16-year-old boy identified as Meshack Agaba died of electric shock on the school premises

A concerned parent who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the school was not even talking about the matter after the police were involved

Tragedy struck a government secondary school in the Maitama area of Abuja when a 16-year-old boy named Meshack Agaba reportedly died of electrocution in the school compound.

According to The Punch, the incident happened on Wednesday, February 28.

A 16-year-old boy dies in his school premises Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Twitter

Source explained how teenager dies in his school

One of the parents, who was aware of the development and spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday, March 4, disclosed that the student was on his way to fetch from the tap when the incident happened.

The child unknowingly stepped on the electric cable that had fallen from the electric pole inside the school premises.

The source said:

“The electric pole and the cable had been lying in the area before the incident. The school management didn’t do anything about it. However, Agaba was trying to fetch water last Wednesday morning because they normally wake up at 5 am to fetch water."

Concerned mother laments teenager's death

The source further maintained that the boy was in his hostel when he slipped and tried to regain his balance when he mistakenly fell on the electric wire.

According to the concerned parents, the school management had been making moves to rewrite the incident, following the involvement of the police in the matter, stating that the deceased was trying to jump the fence when the cable fell on him.

She said the school had been pretending that the incident was a normal thing and moving on with life without mentioning what led to the boy's death.

