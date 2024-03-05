On Monday, notable personalities both Nigerians and foreigners, honoured the late Herbert Wigwe

They stormed Eko Hotels, Lagos, for the funeral ceremony of the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings

Wigwe, alongside his wife and son, died in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, in the United States

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - On Monday, March 4, political figures and business leaders attended the memorial service in honour of the late Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event titled, “Celebrating Herbert Wigwe- a professional legacy”, was organised by Access Bank Plc. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the funeral rites began on Monday, with a ceremony tagged Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence.

As reported by The Punch, the dignitaries converged on Monday, at the Eko Hotels in Lagos for a memorial service to pay their final respects to the late Wigwe, who was described as a visionary leader, mentor to the young generation and a titan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Wigwe, alongside his wife, Chizoba Wigwe, son, Chizi Wigwe and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024 in the United States.

Governor Abiodun and top business leaders gathered to celebrate the late Wigwe at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, on Monday, March 4. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

The event was filled with deep emotions as political, and business leaders, friends, family, and associates paid their respects to the late banker and philanthropist.

This article presents the list of some of the notable guests that graced the funeral ceremony:

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state The governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso The Minister of Finance and the Coordinating minister of the Economuy, Wale Edun The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina Chairman, Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede The Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje

Dangote weeps, names Lagos refinery road after Wigwe

Legit.ng reported earlier that Aliko Dangote shed tears over the death of Herbert Wigwe.

Dangote announced the renaming of the biggest road in his refinery after the late billionaire and banker, whom he described as his mentee.

While registering his tribute to the late banker at one of his burial events in Lagos, Dangote said though Wigwe did not join the military; he regarded him as a soldier.

He further disclosed that people would be propelled to find out about Herbert Wigwe whenever they see the road.

Source: Legit.ng