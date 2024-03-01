Facebook posts from February 2024 claim that Nigeria’s secret police, the DSS, have arrested Aisha Yesufu

Legit.ng reports that Yesufu, an ally of Peter Obi, often vigorously criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC

A fact-checking platform checked for proof to support the claim about the alleged arrest of Yesufu

FCT, Abuja - A post on February 18 claimed that the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Aisha Yesufu.

Yesufu is a staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and an ally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Aisha Yesufu has been a thorn in the flesh of successive Nigerian governments. Photo credits: Patrick Meinhardt/Aisha Yesufu

The poster claimed that Yesufu was arrested because of her insistence that Bola Tinubu was an illegitimate president.

The claim can also be found here and here.

The post reads:

"Just In: Aisha Yesufu Arrested By DSS on The Order Of Tinubu For Discriminatory Words Against The President. The DSS has just arrested media influencer Aisha Yesufu for denying Tinubu as her president and claiming the president was rigged into Office.”

Following this claim, a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, scrutinised it.

After its scrutiny, the platform ruled that there was no proof that Yesufu had been arrested.

It said that given Yesufu’s popularity, it is unlikely that her arrest by the DSS would go unreported by the mainstream media. There is no such report from credible media organisations.

