Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered over 40 dugout crude oil wells in Rumuekpe community, Emohua local government area of Rivers state

The site was discovered during an operation to clear the trans-Niger Delta pipeline of illegal oil bunkering and oil theft

Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam said the criminals fetch crude from the 40-foot-deep oil wells like watch

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - No fewer than 40 dugout crude oil wells have been discovered by the troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt in Rumuekpe community, Emohua local government area of Rivers state.

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam told newsmen that the site was discovered during a sweep-and-clear operation on the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, The Punch reported.

Abdussalam said the 40-foot-deep oil wells are the latest technique employed by criminals in stealing crude oil from underground.

He said the criminals dug deep into the ground until they reached the crude oil deposits.

The major general disclosed that the troops decided to conduct an operation to sweep and clear the trans-Niger Delta pipeline after receiving complaints from the SPDC of breaches in the TNP

“If you are not here, you may not believe what we are seeing. In this area, our troops have discovered more than 40 dugouts and these dugouts are not meant to access pipelines, they are dug out directly into the ground like well and surprisingly have access to crude oil.

“This is the first time I’m seeing this type of thing. You can see all around us are pits and very deep, you will need ladders to have access to them and at the bottom is crude oil. So, they are just fetching crude just like water from a well.”

The GOC said the troops arrested several suspects who are currently in military custody to enable further investigations, TheCable reported.

Troops discover hidden illegal oil site

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, raided a secret illegal oil bunkering site in Umuedeokwara Community, Odogwa Town, Etche local government area of Rivers state.

The site was uncovered after the troops received reliable intelligence on the criminal activities taking place there.

Abdussalam expressed his shock at the scale and sophistication of the operation, which involved reservoirs, boilers, pipes, cables, and other equipment.

