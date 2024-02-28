The group chief executive officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, has disclosed that Nigeria’s energy challenges will end in a decade

Kyari said the company is working with stakeholders to end Nigeria’s acute energy deficit

The NNPCL boss said this as two refineries in Nigeria are gearing up to begin pumping petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) revealed that Nigeria’s energy scarcity will end in the next 10 years.

This comes as the two Dangote and the Port Harcourt refineries, are hearing up to produce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt Refinery is almost ready

Last week, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeriuka Onyejeocha, told Organised Labour that the Port Harcourt refinery is about 80% complete.

The Minister stated that the refinery can produce about 10 million litres of petrol daily.

In early February 2024, Legit.ng reported that the Port Harcourt refinery was set to begin operations after receiving 475,000 barrels of crude oil from Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited.

The crude oil supply is the first to be made in the past few years due to the poor state of the plant, which called for rehabilitation and testing to ensure readiness for sustainable operations.

Shell said the crude oil supply was significant and made possible via intensive preparations, partnerships and the dedication of the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal (BOGT) and the Port Harcourt Refinery Company teams.

The oil firm stated that some activities have been done, including pressure and leak testing, to ensure pipeline integrity by relevant subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPL).

NNPC expresses readiness to end petrol imports

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, stated this on Thursday, February 27, 2024, at the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

Per a statement by Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s spokesman, the company IS committed to working with stakeholders to close the energy deficit gap and create prosperity for Nigerians.

He said:

“From all indications, all issues of energy scarcity in the country would be over in the next 10 years,”

Punch reports that the NNPL boss described the company as the largest partner to all the oil-producing firms in the country and assured that its role in divesting the international oil firms from onshore and shallow waters assets in the country was that of a facilitator and not an obstacle.

According to reports, Kyari revealed the company’s willingness to invest in the proposed African Energy Bank to ensure sustainable funding for energy projects in Africa to guarantee energy security.

Kyari said that the completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Pipeline was in sight as the tunnelling across the River Niger was currently ongoing.

NNPC builds facility for Port Harcourt Refinery

Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said it has constructed a 150 million litre storage facility for the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

According to the state oil company, the Atlas Cove Jetty, located within the precincts of Tarkwa Bay in Lagos state, is a significant installation of NNPCL for the receipt and distribution of petroleum products to the western part of Nigeria.

Disclosing this in a documentary, it said its retail arm distributed about 14 billion litres of white products in 2023.

