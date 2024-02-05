The Federal Capital Territory Administration has licensed two transport companies for ride-hailing services

The move comes amid a wave of abductions and insecurity across the country

The FCTA authorities disclosed that it will soon begin to clamp down on non-authorised operators in Abuja

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

To address insecurity in the nation's capital, the FCT Administration, through its Transportation Secretariat, has granted licenses to Nairaxi and Bolt to operate ride-hailing apps in the territory under its Public Transport Management Scheme.

The approval designates Bolt and NAIRAXI as the exclusive licensed ride-hailing operators authorised to provide on-demand transport and logistics services using mobile applications in FCT.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The move is to tackle insecurity in FCT

This was disclosed in a statement published by the FCTA Transportation Secretariat through its Public Transport Management Scheme under the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS-FCT).

This move aims to tackle insecurity challenges through verifiable data tracking and other significant benefits in the nation's capital.

The statement reads:

"The licensing of NAIRAXI and Bolt will improve and regulate e-ride-hailing operations while elevating service excellence in the FCT.

"The FCTA will initiate immediate enforcement operations to clamp down on unlicensed operators in Abuja. The Public Transport Management Scheme also warns of a potential ban on operators without the FCTA Public Transport Management License.

How the FCTA license platform operates

The statement said FCTA's license is a platform that allows operators to work within specified regulations, ensuring commuters' confidence and safety.

It further explained that the NAIRAXI Mobile App and Bolt authorisation are based on their top-notch digital transport and logistics services in the FCT.

Bolt is one of the leading transportation mobility companies in the world, operating in 500 cities worldwide, with more than 3 million drivers and over 150 million customers.

NAIRAXI, on the other hand, is an indigenous mobility tech company focusing on intelligent mass transportation systems and ride-hailing technologies. The firm won the innovator's competition organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in February 2023.

