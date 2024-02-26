Peter Obi has conveyed his sorrow regarding the demise of seven Nigerians who tragically lost their lives while trying to purchase subsidised rice offered by the Nigeria Customs Service

The Customs had announced intentions to distribute confiscated food items from smugglers to alleviate the nation's economic hardships

Regrettably, the initiative, which commenced on Friday, was marred by a stampede, resulting in the loss of lives among citizens eager to take advantage of the opportunity

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential bannerman in the 2023 general election, has expressed concern about the widespread economic difficulties in Nigeria.

His comments came in response to the tragic incident involving Comfort Adebanjo, an APC member, and six others who lost their lives while trying to buy confiscated rice being sold by the Nigerian Customs Service.

This initiative by the government was a harmless attempt aimed at easing the economic strain in the nation.

The ex-governor of Anambra State remarked that the unfortunate event mirrors the suffering, food insecurity, and famine gripping the nation, leaving millions uncertain about their next source of sustenance.

Obi, via his official X account, wrote:

"It is heartbreaking to think that despite all the wealth of our nation, Nigerians are losing their lives in their desperate quest to buy cheaper food in the face of the growing hunger and starvation in the country."

Obi expressed deep sorrow over the dire state of the national economy, possibly the worst in our history.

He said:

"This sad occurrence reflects the level of hardship, hunger, and starvation prevalent in the country, with millions of people not knowing where their next meal will come from. It is very disheartening that our national economy has been driven into perhaps the worst state in all of our national history."

Peter Obi's economic advisory

He urged the government to take decisive action against hunger by significantly boosting investment in agriculture.

Additionally, he called upon security agencies to prioritize the safety of farmers.

Obi wrote:

"Now is the time to put them into maximum use for food production in the nation and for exports. In doing this, the government and security agencies must ensure the safety and security of the farmers."

