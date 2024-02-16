Former minister of finance, Olusegun Aganga has backed the move to change Nigeria’s presidential system of government to a parliamentary system

Aganga said it's obvious that the current system is not working and Nigerians cannot afford to wait any longer

He said what matters is that the parliamentary system delivers good governance and it's not expensive to run

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - A former minister of finance, Olusegun Aganga has reacted to the bill seeking to change Nigeria’s presidential system of government to a parliamentary system.

Aganga said the bill is a “very important development.” And Nigerians should join the debate for the bill to pass through.

Aganga says current system of government in Nigeria is not working Photo credit: @AgangaSegun/House of Representatives

Source: UGC

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @AgangaSegun on Friday, February 16.

He said the current system of government Nigeria is practising is not working and there is a need to change to something else that works.

Aganga said Nigeria can adopt a hybrid of the presidential/parliamentary system uniquely.

“The Bill by the 60 members of HOR for a parliamentary system of Govt in Nigeria is a very important development. I encourage Nigerians to get invoked in the debate and see it through. We may decide to run the parliamentary system with adaptations or come up with our own hybrid of the presidential/parliamentary system that brings out the best in both together in a unique Nigerian way. What is certain is that the current system is not working and we cannot afford to wait for another 7 years!”

The former minister added:

“What matters is that it delivers good governance, it is not expensive to run and that the energies of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora come together for the much awaited transformation of our country.”

Reps move to change Presidential System

Legit.ng earlier reported that 60 members of the house of representatives proposed a bill seeking the transformation to a parliamentary system of government from the current presidential system.

The bill is presented for first reading in the legislative chamber.

Led by a lawmaker representing Lagos state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wale Raji, the lawmakers identified the need for reducing the cost of government, and robust policy debates among others as some of the reasons for demanding a return to the parliamentary system.

Source: Legit.ng