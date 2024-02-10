A corps member who died watching the Nigeria vs South Africa semi-final match will be buried on Sunday, February 11

The corpse of the 26-year-old Peter Yununa left Yola, Adamawa state capital on Saturday for his hometown in Kaduna state

Yunusa died before the last shootout that won the match for Nigeria against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7.

Yola, Adamawa state - The body of 26-year-old National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, Peter Yununa, who died while watching the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa has been moved from Yola, Adamawa state for internment in his home state, Kaduna.

As reported by The Nation, Yunana’s corpse was moved to Kaduna on Saturday in preparation for the burial on Sunday, February 11.

NYSC member who died watching Nigeria-S/Africa match for burial on Sunday Photo Credit: @anis_aaron

The Community Health graduate of Shehu Idris College of Health Technology, Makarfi was teaching Chemistry at Government Secondary School Numan.

Yununa’s colleagues and GSS students lined up at the Numan Bridge to bid him farewell as the ambulance conveying his body started the journey on the Yola-Gombe highway towards Makarfi.

The deceased corps member reportedly started his NYSC service in November 2023 and was due to finish in October 2024.

NYSC member dies while watching AFCON watch

Legit.ng earlier reported that a serving corps member died before the last shootout that won the match for Super Eagles against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7.

An eye-witness who disclosed this on Facebook said: “We lost one Nigerian a few minutes ago during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our Sports Viewing Center (SVC) here in Numan. The corps member who is serving in Numan from Kaduna fainted before the kick-off of the winning goal. “He died before they could reach the hospital in Numan, may his soul rest in peace.”

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa state, Jingi Dennis, said “According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corp member told them that he doesn’t like watching penalty shootouts, he then bowed his head and all of a sudden he collapsed.” “He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor.”

