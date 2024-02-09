A commercial bus driver has set an officer of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) on fire

The driver reportedly carried out the action after the traffic officer was directed to take the driver's vehicle to the EDTSMA's office

.The EDSTMA personnel is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Benin City while the driver is at large

Benin City, Edo state - An official of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) has been set ablaze by a commercial bus driver in Benin City.

The tragic incident happened after the driver beat the traffic light at Adesuwa Junction along Sapele Road on Friday, February 9.

Edo traffic official hospitalised after he was set ablaze Photo Credit: @DarkAngel78178

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the traffic officer was directed to move the bus to the office of EDTSMA after the driver resisted arrest.

It was gathered that the bus driver ran away after committing the act while the traffic officer is receiving treatment in a hospital in the state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to PM News, an EDSTMA personnel who confirmed the incident in a video on social media said:

“The driver committed a traffic offence, and officers of Zone 2 Enforcement Team apprehended him and asked him to gently take the bus to the base but he refused, he resisted arrest and started fighting everyone.”

He added:

“We speak the officer is receiving treatment in a hospital here in Benin City. The bus driver is on the run”

Angry youths burn down Edo monarch’s house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tension engulfed Ojah community in Akoko-Edo local government area (LGA) of Edo state. This was as some youths in the community allegedly attacked and set ablaze the palace of the Olojah of Ojah, Oba Okogbe Lawani, on Tuesday, January 30.

It was gathered that trouble started when a woman died, and after some findings, it was said that the deceased was killed at the shrine in Ojah. A villager said: “So the community wanted to bury the woman as usual, which is the sky burial that is throwing the dead bodies in the shrine on the hills.”

Oba Lawani reportedly advocated for the stoppage of that type of burial, but the rampaging youths allegedly suspected insincerity on the part of the traditional leader who they believed had invited security agents.

Source: Legit.ng