The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has requested Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, to issue a warrant for the arrest of Tuoyo Omatsuli, a former Executive Director on Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The request is aimed at compelling Omatsuli to attend his trial related to an alleged N3.6 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency is accusing the ex-NDDC boss of theft worth billions. Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

Omatsuli, along with Francis Momoh, Don Parker Properties Limited, and Building Associates Limited, was originally facing charges of conspiracy and money laundering amounting to N3,645,000,000 (Three Billion, Six Hundred and Forty-five Million Naira) before retired Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

After presenting 16 prosecution witnesses, the EFCC concluded its case against the accused parties.

Instead of presenting their defence, the defendants opted to submit a no-case statement, and the hearing for this submission took place on October 12, 2020.

In his ruling on November 11, 2020, Justice Saidu had discharged the first defendant, Omatsuli, saying:

“I have gone through the charge preferred against the defendants as well as the evidence of all the 16 prosecution witnesses and I found no reason for the first defendant to enter the defence.”

As a result, the EFCC has declared its intention to challenge the dismissal of the former NDCC boss.

On April 13, 2022, a three-member panel from the Court of Appeal in the Lagos Division supported the EFCC's appeal and rejected the trial court's decision.

Justice Festus Obande Ogbuinya, who delivered the judgment, declared that the lower court's decision on November 11, 2020, clearing the respondent, Omatsuli, of money laundering charges, "is overturned." Consequently, Omatsuli must present his defence on the same counts.

However, the Appellate Court acquitted Omatsuli of charges 27, 28, and 29.

The trial changed when Justice Saidu retired, and the case was reassigned to Justice Osiagor.

Source: Legit.ng