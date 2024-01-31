Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the apex court judgement that was delivered in favour of the PDP in Adamawa state

The former vice president described Governor Fintiri's victory as another big win for the PDP family

Meanwhile, Justice John Okoro, in a lead judgement on Wednesday, dismissed the appeal by the governorship candidate of the APC, Aisha Dahiru

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has congratulated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Atiku is excited as the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa state. Photo credit: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Atiku Abubakar

Recall that on Wednesday, January 31, the Supreme Court affirmed that Fintiri, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18, 2023 election, was the authentic winner of the poll.

A five-member panel of the apex court unanimously dismissed the appeal by Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Reacting, Atiku in a post shared on his X account on Wednesday, hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the disputed Adamawa election.

The former vice president described Fintiri's victory as "another win for the PDP family."

Atiku tweeted:

"Congratulations to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, whose victory in the March 2023 gubernatorial election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. This, again, is a victory for the PDP family and for democracy in our country. -AA

21 Gov elections challenged at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau are major governors who were favoured in the recent rulings of the Supreme Court on the 2023 governorship elections.

All the 21 governors who were elected in the 2023 elections were challenged by the tribunal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the victory of the governors in the election, including those earlier sacked by the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

