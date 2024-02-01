A Nigerian soldier said he is going back to the bush in Borno state because his salary cannot take care of his transport fare to visit his family

He disclosed this in a viral video, stating that his salary is N50,000 while a round trip to visit his family is N70,000

The identified soldier said he had no other option than to leave the bus park and return to the camp

Maiduguri, Borno State - A Nigerian soldier has lamented about the high cost of transport which has prevented him from visiting his family after spending a year in the bush in Borno state.

In a viral video, the unidentified soldier said after he was permitted to see his family, he got to the part and discovered that transportation fare to his hometown was N35,000, which amounts to N70,000 for a round trip, The Punch reported.

Expressing his frustration, the soldier said he would return to the bush because his monthly salary of N50,000 could not take care of his transport.

According to SaharaReporter, peaking in Pidgin-English, the soldier said:

“See wahala oo, the Nigerian Army gave me a pass to go and see my family as I spent one year in Maiduguri.

“As I left the bush, I reached the park and they told me that from here to my town is N35,000. I calculated it and going and coming back is N70,000 and my salary that I was paid this month was N50,000.

“I don’t have any option again; I’m going back to the bush.”

The Senate Majority Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, had earlier complained that recruits in the army receive less than N50,000 per month.

Ndume said it is difficult to ask someone whose salary cannot buy a bag of rice to sacrifice and put in his best for the country.

