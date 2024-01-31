Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc has appointed the Femi Otedola, as its new chairman.

FBN Holdings, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public, said the decision was made at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

As reported by Channels TV, Otedola, also the chairman of Geregu Power, succeeds the outgoing chairman of the FBN Board, Ahmad Abdullahi.

Recall that Otedola was appointed to the Board of FBN Holdings Plc on August 15, 2023, as a Non-Executive Director.

Otedola was recently ranked by American business magazine, Forbes, as the 20th richest African with a fortune of $1.1bn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng