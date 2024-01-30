The Lagos commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, has visited the family of a student who was allegedly flogged to death

The 16-year-old student, David Babadipo, was allegedly flogged to death by his teacher, simply identified as Oluwale.

Alli-Balogun assured the parents of the SS 1 student that the government would get to the root of the tragic incident

Lagos state, Badagry - The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun led a term on a condolence visit to commiserate with the parents of SS 1 student, David Babadipo, who was allegedly flogged to death by his teacher, identified as Oluwale.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday, January 25, at Araromi Ilogbo Senior Secondary School, Oko-Afo, Badagry area of the state, The Punch reported.

Lagos govt promised to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the student death Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Alli-Balogun assured the parents of the 16-year-old student of unravelling the circumstances surrounding their son’s death in cooperation with the .

This was contained in a statement issued by the head of the public affairs unit of the ministry, Ganiu Lawal.

David’s colleagues protested after he was confirmed dead on arrival at a private hospital.

The commissioner, who was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Samson Olatunde, the Commissioner IV in the State Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Idowu Abimbola, amongst others also visited the school premises.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the team addressed the teachers, who felt traumatised by the unfortunate incident and the violent protest that greeted the incident a day after.

Protest as teacher flogs pupil to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension escalated at the school following the reported death of Babadipo, allegedly as a result of being subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher.

Videos circulating on the internet depict distressed students asserting that 16-year-old David succumbed to fatal flogging administered by the teacher. Babadipo, who had been unwell for several days, was promptly taken to a hospital after the incident, where he was later declared deceased.

An online video depicts a scene of disorder in a school, with students running in confusion. According to the video's narration, Babadipo was allegedly fatally flogged while attempting to leave the school premises for a purchase.

