One of the bones of contention for the ASUU strike is the suspended replacement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) with the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Another issue is the revitalisation fund promised by the federal government for tertiary institutions across the country which is not forthcoming.

ASUU replaced IPPIS with UTAS (Photo: @fkeyamo)

Source: Twitter

This, of course, begs the question: What are the salaries of Nigerian lecturers and professors at all levels of the university system?

Below are the salary ranges of lecturers and professors:

Lecturer II - N137,459 to N164,970 per month Lecturers - N173,333 to 223667 per month Senior lecturer - N257,625 to N371,292 per month Reader - N314,018 to N417,062 per month Professors - N381,695 to N501,680 per month

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house” education minister gives fresh updates on strike

Meanwhile, the federal government said it had explored all within its capacity concerning the ongoing industrial action of ASUU.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, said this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6, during a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of federal universities.

The minister is expected to brief journalists after the meeting as the meeting is still ongoing as of the time of writing this report.

What has Buhari been doing on ASUU strike?

The minister added that they have been guided by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is that the unions should be persuaded to return to work, but the government should not repeat the past mistake by signing the agreement it would not implement.

ASUU strike: FG shifts ground, announces salary increment for lecturers

Adamu had earlier said that the government could only afford a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers, while a 35% increment will be enjoyed by professors.

Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday, September 6, while speaking during the meeting with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders in the university system.

The minister also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari warned against signing agreements that the government will not be able to meet.

His words:

"The federal government can only afford a 23.5% salary increase for all category of the workforce in Federal Universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35% upward review."

Source: Legit.ng